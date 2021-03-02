"The Architect," a new book by R.J. Linteau of Marietta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
Young architect Connor Jones West is about to graduate magna cum laude from Harvard’s prestigious Graduate School of Design. He has been offered his dream job in Chicago by the nationally known firm of Nolan, Jefferson, and Marlow. Recently commissioned to design the cities’ biggest multi-use skyscraper, the firm adds the talented West to bolster its design prowess, one dulled by years of tired municipal work.
West is thrilled at the opportunity but soon discovers that the glittering façade of big-time corporate architecture masks a tottering, corrupt foundation. An unprincipled and shameless developer, mobsters vowing revenge upon the project and its owner, bitter and vicious office rivalries, a forbidden romance, and endless hours of hard work conspire to destroy West as he is caught in a maze of difficult decisions, challenges and trials.
Author R.J. Linteau has spent his entire career, 44 years, in architecture, large-scale construction and real estate development. This is his first novel. Linteau has recently completed his second novel, "The Black Orchestra," a World War II thriller.
Linteau lives in Marietta with his wife. He has two children and two grand-children. They enjoy traveling and vacationing in Key West, Florida and Saint Simon’s Island.
"The Architect" is a 474-page paperback with a retail price of $27. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3790-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
For more information, visit www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
