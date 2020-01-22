Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. has released Marietta author Rueben LeFloyd's new book, "Metanoia."
Growing up, Tay knew that she was different from other people. After experiencing migraines and terrible nightmares, she is set up with a special professor to help her learn and cope with these painful ordeals. After discovering that there is more to her dilemma, Tay is faced with many difficulties that may seem hard to understand, but lead her to change and connections with others.
The 116-page paperback has a retail price of $23. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0388-6.
For more information, visit www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
