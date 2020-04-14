041820_MDJ_PageTurners_Duck_KathleenRouseBook.jpg
"Cam and the Big Mean Duck," a new book by Kathleen Rouse of Marietta that has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.

The book illustrates the story of a child confronting a troublesome duck. Feeding the ducks always puts Cam in a good mood. But what happens when she meets a big mean duck who steals all the food?

Cam and the Big Mean Duck is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8609-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit www.dorrancepressroom.com or www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.

