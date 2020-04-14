"Cam and the Big Mean Duck," a new book by Kathleen Rouse of Marietta that has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
The book illustrates the story of a child confronting a troublesome duck. Feeding the ducks always puts Cam in a good mood. But what happens when she meets a big mean duck who steals all the food?
Cam and the Big Mean Duck is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8609-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
For more information, visit www.dorrancepressroom.com or www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.