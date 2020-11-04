"Hunting of Men," a book written by Marietta attorney Lance J. LoRusso, was nominated for the Eric Hoffer Award as the best mystery/crime fiction book of 2020.
The book, which is the first in the Blue Mystery book series by LoRusso that features detective Johnny Till, centers around the newly minted homicide detective and his pursuit of justice involving a cold case.
The Eric Hoffer Award was founded to honor freethinking writers and independent books of exceptional merit. The Eric Hoffer Award honors books from small, academic and micro presses, including self-published offerings. Nominated books are judged by independent literary panels. Award winners will be announced in May 2021.
In "Hunting of Men," LoRusso draws upon his diverse law enforcement background that saw him work the street, serve as a trainer, hostage negotiator and an investigator. LoRusso is the principal of the LoRusso Law Firm.
For more information, visit www.lancelorussobooks.com.
