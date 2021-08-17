The Marietta Art in the Park festival, a Labor Day tradition, is Sept. 4-6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It features 175 local and national artists, the Chalk Spot - a street chalk art display, and the Children's Art Alley - featuring free art stations. Participants can stroll through the park, buy one of a kind art pieces and visit the art galleries and museums around Glover Park on Marietta Square.
The free festival began 35 years ago and has become one of the premier fine art shows in Atlanta. Art displayed during the festival includes paintings, photography, pottery, graphic arts, sculptures, jewelry and woodworking.
For more information, visit http://www.artparkmarietta.com.
