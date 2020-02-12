Live! at the Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue in the Cumberland area, will have their third annual Mardi Gras take over on Feb. 22 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Participants can enjoy cajun dishes, a VIP crawfish boil, live music and fortune tellers.
For more information, visit https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20200222-mardigraslive.
