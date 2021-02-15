022520_MDJ_MardiGras1.jpg
In this 2020 file photo, server Evelyn Hadley, left, and hostess Emilee Robertson, right, don their Mardi Gras outfits and Chef Henry Chandler shows a plate of voodoo shrimp as Henry's Lousiana Grill prepares for Fat Tuesday. 

 Staff

Below are some of the Mardi Gras events happening in Cobb County:

Mardi Gras at Henry's Louisiana Grill

WHAT: Mardi Gras is looking a little different this year at Henry's Louisiana Grill. The restaurant won't be hosting its annual Pardi Gras this Fat Tuesday, but they will be featuring food and drink specials. There will also be raffles for a chance to win Abita beer prize packs. Reservations are highly recommended.

WHERE: Henry's Louisiana Grill, 4835 N. Main Street, Acworth

INFO: Visit chefhenrys.com.

PAWDI GRAS Fat Tuesday

WHAT: The Nest Kennesaw will have the 4th annual PAWDI GRAS Fat Tuesday party with Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue. There will be themed food and beer.

WHERE: The Nest Kennesaw, 2921 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw

INFO: www.thenestkennesaw.com

Mardi Gras 2021 Party

WHAT: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5408 in Acworth will have a Mardi Gras 2021 Party. Participants can bring a Creole or French dish to share. No cover charge.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: 4764 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth

INFO: Post5408.org.

Brushstrokes with Britt

WHAT: Taco Mac on Dallas Highway in Marietta will have a Fat Tuesday-themed Paint Party. Participants can bring home a Mardi Gras Mask painting when done.

WHEN: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: 2650 Dallas Highway, Marietta

INFO: https://www.brushstrokeswithbritt.com/events/216tacomac.

