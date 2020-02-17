Cobb Travel & Tourism is tapping into the local craft beverage scene with Bubbles & Brews, a new event launching in March.
Bubbles & Brews is a month-long celebration of the creative craft beverage making skills of Cobb’s brewers and distillers. Throughout the month, visitors can vote for their favorite beverages, win prizes and attend special classes and events at participating breweries.
Bubbles & Brews provides an opportunity to support the local craft beverage community by exploring the unique brews of all 10 spirit-makers in Cobb. There are no passes to buy, coupons to carry or cards to punch.
Cobb Travel & Tourism will also be hosting a contest during the month where craft beverage makers will submit a unique brew or two for taste testing. Visitors can travel to each location to try the different submissions and cast votes for their favorites online.
There will also be a selfie scavenger hunt that will guide participants through all 10 of the breweries and distilleries in the county. Those that complete the challenge can bring photo proof to the Cobb Travel & Tourism office for prizes.
For more information, visit https://travelcobb.org/bubbles-and-brews.
