Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in March:
March 6 at 11 a.m. will be the Memorial Field History Walk. This history talk will begin at the Visitor Center. A Ranger will take participants to several points that were crucial during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the demonstration made to the north of the Confederate line. Participants will see rebel earthworks and hear accounts from men that took part in that fateful feint attack.
March 13 at 11 a.m. will be Monemia Johnson: A David and Goliath Tale. A Ranger will dive into the tale of Monemia Johnson, a civilian woman living in Marietta during the time of the Atlanta Campaign. With a spy husband, a destroyed livelihood and an eventual court case against the United States, Johnson had quite a life. This talk will be held on the Visitor Center patio.
March 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be a Guided Mountain Top Hike. This Ranger-led hike will take participants to the top of Big Kennesaw Mountain and explore the history of the lonely peak from its creation to today. It is approximately two miles round-trip with an elevation gain of around 700-feet over moderate terrain. Participants should meet at the Visitor Center, bring water and decent hiking shoes.
March 20 from 11 a.m. will be the Pigeon Hill Walk/Talk. On the morning of June 27, 1864, the Union army would coordinate multi-faceted diversions and attacks against the Confederate Kennesaw Line. One of the major frontal assaults was up the rocky slopes of Pigeon Hill. A Ranger will lead this hike along the battle line. Participants should meet the Ranger at the Burnt Hickory Parking Lot.
March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have the Kennesaw Mountain Volunteer Fair. Have you ever been curious what it's like to fire a cannon? Do you enjoy the outdoors, history and working with the public? Those are just some of the volunteer opportunities available at Kennesaw Mountain NBP. Participants can come out to the front Memorial Field for an event designed to answer all questions about volunteering at Kennesaw Mountain and to highlight the volunteer program.
All park programming is free and open to the public. All programs are outdoors and weather dependent.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
