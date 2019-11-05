The Mansour Center, 995 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have the Stamp Dealers Association of Georgia host its November stamp collector show.
The show will be Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The show will feature dealers from across Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Florida and Tennessee. Participants can network with fellow philatelists, buy stamps to build collections or ask for quick appraisals with dealers. There will be free stamps for youth collectors.
For more information, call 423-315-1179 or visit http://stampdealersassociationofgeorgia.com.
