Cobb County Historic Preservation planner Mandy Elliot will speak to the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Monday at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street in Marietta.
Elliot will be speaking about the Cobb Historic Preservation Commission and the Historic Sites in Cobb County.
For more information or to make a reservation, email Metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
