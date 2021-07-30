The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Managing Stress After a Pandemic on Aug. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants can learn strategies to reduce stress and step away from the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic. The event is presented by Qualicare Home Care.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.

