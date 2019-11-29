Over 100 volunteers from Saint Joseph’s Saint Vincent de Paul Society and the Knights of Columbus Council 4599 distributed more than 8.5 tons of food in 225 Thanksgiving food boxes, complete with turkey, ham and 50-plus pounds of additional food, to local Cobb County families in need this past weekend.
The annual event is organized by the outreach ministries of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Through generous contributions from church parishioners, SVdP and the Knights were able to collect over 17,000 pounds of food — enough for a complete dinner for more than 225 families, with plenty of leftovers.
