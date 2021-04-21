At-home hair color brand Madison Reed announced that they have opened a physical location in Merchant's Walk at 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 568 in Marietta.

The location's hours are Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. It anticipates having seven full-time employees. Lisa Marshall is the general manager. 

For more information, call 470-260-8976 or visit https://www.madison-reed.com.

