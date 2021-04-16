The Mableton Improvement Coalition announced that there will be a ribbon cutting on April 21 at 2:30 p.m. for the Mableton Town Square Park.
The property is located adjacent to Mableton Elementary School, 5220 Church Street SW in Mableton.
There are still a few more sponsorship opportunities available for participants to put their name and/or loved ones name on a bench, table, trash bin or fountain. For more sponsorship details, visit www.mableton.org/parks.
