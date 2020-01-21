The Mableton Improvement Coalition will host a Community Forum on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive in Mableton.
The meeting will discuss land use, zoning and code enforcement.
Magistrate Court Judges Gerald Moore and Kellie Hill, Community Development director Jessica Guinn and Code Enforcement manager Cathey Pickett will be the featured speakers. Each will make a brief presentation on their responsibilities and will address how the county plans for growth, reacts to development proposals and enforces county ordinances.
This will be an interactive session with audience members having a chance to ask questions. Attendees will also learn about MIC’s involvement in land use and zoning.
The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-profit community group working to promote activities, enhance communication and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community.
For more information, visit www.mableton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.