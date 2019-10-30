The South Cobb Rotary named Rhonda Reece, a longtime Mableton banker, as the 2019 South Cobb Citizen of the Year under the leadership of President Debbie Ginocchio.
This Rotary club was established on Sept. 13, 1938, and is one of the oldest clubs in Cobb County.
The Citizen of the Year award dates back 34 years when James Dalton, CEO of Caraustar Industries, was the first recipient of this award in 1986.
Reece spent most of her career in banking, which brought her to South Cobb in 1972. She still serves the South Cobb community as the vice president of Westside Bank in Mableton.
She has served previously as chair for the WellStar Cobb Regional Health Board, been the president of the South Cobb Business Association, served in various positions with the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, Austell Business Association, Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce. She has volunteered for numerous projects each Association has put forth to benefit the community as well as at Sweetwater Mission, Cobb County Partners in Education, Cobb Diaper Day, Project Overcoat, The Bullock Hope House and Golf for Hope.
Reece and her mother also operate a mission out of their church.
