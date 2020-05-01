MABLETHON for H.O.P.E. is a food and clothing drive to replenish resources at H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, a nonprofit organization at 6108 Mableton Parkway, Suite 116 in Mableton.
The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
When the pandemic hit, community advocates Terry Alexis Cummings, Sheila Edwards and Maj. Craig Owens opened a food pantry at the old Mableton Fire Station. The group was forced to close after a few weeks due to the coronavirus and county buildings being closed to the public. The group then partnered with Carolyn Turner, CEO of H.O.P.E.
The 501 c 3 certified nonprofit has been feeding hundreds of families, seniors and the disabled, but their food and clothing supply is running low.
Participants can donate perishable and nonperishable food items; clean, lightly worn clothing; paper products like paper towels and toilet paper; and bottled water. Participants can also make monetary donations to H.O.P.E.
After MABLETHON, H.O.P.E. will be accepting donations Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/yourcommunityoutreach.
