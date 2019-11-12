The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have the Theatre Project's production of Disney's "Freaky Friday: A New Musical" this weekend.
The show, based on the novel "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films, will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, children 12 and younger are free. VIP tables directly in front of the stage that seat six are $72.
Tickets are available at the Mable House box office or ticketmaster.com.
For more information, call 770-819-3285.
