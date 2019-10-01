The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton, will have 60 Years of Motown on Oct. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Soul Knights will present this tribute show for the first time in Georgia with special guests Ladies of Special Blend and guest host MC Lightfoot. The show will feature Motown hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s.
Tickets are $26 to $66. Doors open at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit https://mablehouse.org/index.php/amphitheatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.