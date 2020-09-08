The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre will have the Movies and Bands: Drive-In Edition at Al Bishop Park in Marietta to best accommodate health and social distancing protocols.
This series first launched in 2019 as Movies, Bands & Brews and featured local acts performing songs from popular movies. Attendance soared in July 2019 with the screening of the movie “Purple Rain” and performance by Decatur rock band Hero the Band.
This year, the series will be a drive-in and showcase new musical acts and movies. The event kicks off the third weekend in September with two features - Sept. 18, there will be a showing of “Dirty Dancing” with a performance by The Neon Queen, an alternative Abba band; and on Sept. 19, a showing of “The Five Heartbeats” with a performance by The Soul Knights, a Motown and Philly Revue act.
In October, the series culminates with a showing of “Rocketman” on Oct. 16, with a performance by Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Atlanta's Tribute to Elton John and a showing of “Drumline” with a performance by Xclusive Percussion on Oct. 17. This drumline entertainment company has members who are a part of Drumline Live, the Braves drumline and were in the movie “Drumline 2.”
All performances will start at 7 p.m. and the movies will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per vehicle and are on sale now. Patrons can purchase tickets through Civic Rec at https://mablehouse.org/mhba-drive-in.
Each vehicle will be assigned two parking spaces - one for the vehicle, the other to keep social distance. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, pillows or anything that makes them comfortable within the confines of their assigned spaces. If patrons prefer not to sit outside, they can remain in their vehicles and tune in to the movie and performance feed broadcast through their car radios.
For more information, visit mablehouse.org.
