The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre announced that several spring and summer concerts have been postponed until later dates.
The postponed events are:
- Wade Ford Concert Series: Will Downing with special guest Gerald Albright on May 22
- Dru Hill with guests After 7 and Jon B on May 29
- Zapp, Atlantic Starr and ConFunkShun on May 30
- Joe with special guest Silk on June 12
- Wade Ford Concert Series: Gregory Porter with Najee on June 19
- Wade Ford Concert Series: Boney James with Average White Band on July 10
New dates will be announced as soon as they are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.