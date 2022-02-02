The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre has announced their 2022 concert schedule.

Tickets are on sale through TicketMaster. The schedule is:

  • April 9 - On the Border
  • May 14 - An Evening of R&B: Tank and Lyfe Jennings
  • May 21 - An Evening with Legendary Bands: War and Ohio Players
  • May 28 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Lalah Hathaway and Robert Glasper
  • May 29 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Cameo, ConFunkShun, Lakeside
  • June 4 - An Evening Of Soul: Leela James and Avery Sunshine
  • June 11 - An Evening of Soul: Ledisi and Eric Roberson
  • June 18 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Gregory Porter, Marion Meadows, Alex Bugnon
  • June 25 - Taylor Dayne
  • June 26 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Brian Culbertson, Gerald Albright
  • July 2 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock
  • July 9 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Boney James, Norman Brown
  • July 16 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Brian McKnight
  • July 23 - An Evening Of R&B: Avant and Raheem Devaughn
  • July 30 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Jeffrey Osborne and Freddie Jackson
  • Aug. 6 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Jonathan Butler, Najee, Ken Ford
  • Aug. 20 - An Evening of Soul: Musiq Soulchild, Chrisette Michele
  • Aug. 27 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Damien Escobar, Eric Darius, Jeff Bradshaw
  • Oct. 1 - Wade Ford Concert Series: Kirk Whalum, Phil Perry, Keiko Matsui
