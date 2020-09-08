This fall the Mable House Arts Center will have two Escape Room adventures and a Halloween Hunt.
The escape room adventures are Escape Camp Cliché and Escape the Tomb of Pharaoh Rocher. These escape rooms will run with limited availability Oct. 1-10. Designed with social distancing in mind. Masks and gloves will be required.
Oct. 23-30 will be the inaugural Halloween Hunt. Safely social distance with this team-based scavenger hunt.
Registration opens Sept. 16 for both of events.
For more information, call 770-819-3285 or visit https://mablehouse.org.
