The Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have escape room challenges on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14.
In Escape Camp Cliche, the counselors are missing and challenge participants been trapped in their cabin knowing evil is on the loose.
For more information or to register, visit: bit.ly/31ioUl1.
