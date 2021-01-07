The Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have Escape: Art Heist on Feb. 20.
A world-famous masterpiece is being kept at the National Art Gallery. Participants are charged with the mission of stealing it. The heist will take teamwork and puzzle-solving skills.
Participants will be allotted 60 minutes to cooperatively solve various puzzles in order to “escape” the room as a team. This escape room game is designed with families in mind wherein social distancing is not an issue. However, masks will be required and provided if needed. Temperature checks are also required. Those with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in the building.
The Art Heist is created as a beginner level room and aimed at participants with children ages five and above. This is a private room experience.
Register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog/index/f066d4f0c1f49b2d12a023080b20ffa8?filter=c2VhcmNoPWhlaXN0 or call 770 819-3285.
For more information, visit https://mablehouse.org/index.php/arts-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.