The Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have the Atlanta Collage Society: Shelter 'n' Paste show from July 27 to Sept. 10.
The show will feature collage art by members of the Atlanta Collage Society and work created during the 2020 pandemic shelter in place executive orders. It is a juried group exhibition judged by mix media artist Allison Schorr.
Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 770-819-3285.
