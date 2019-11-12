The Mable House Art Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have 12 days of Christmas shopping and entertainment.
The schedule is:
- The Holiday Artisan Market will be Dec. 4-15. Hours are Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
- The silent auction, presented by the Friends of The Mable House, will be Dec. 4-15. Hours are Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
- The tree lighting ceremony will be Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- The double feature movie nights will be Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. The movies will be announced later.
- Santa, the Merry Marketplace and live music will be Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mable's Tea Room, sponsored by the Friends of The Mable House, will be Dec. 9-13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.
- The Princess Party and Sing-A-Long will be Dec. 14 at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Participants must be pre-registered. Cost is $10 per person.
- The Merry Marketplace and live music will Dec. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.southcobbarts.org/events-page.
