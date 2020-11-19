The Mable House Art Center, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton, will have a holiday craft market from Dec. 2-13.
The market will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://mablehouse.org/index.php/arts-center.
