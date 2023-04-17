The sixth annual public arts festival of the Mountain to River Trail will feature the debut of numerous art installations, as well as performances that can only be enjoyed during the festival. Art performances, live music and visual installations will be along the trail, which stretches from Lewis Park near WellStar Kennestone Hospital trackside along Marietta Square and ending at the pedestrian bridge near Brown Park. TrailFest is free to attend and open to people of all ages.
Sculptures in Atherton Square in downtown Marietta will debut during the festival, along with additions to the existing mural program, free art drops and scavenger hunts. The popular M2R Fence Art Gallery featuring photography and original artwork will stretch nearly a mile alongside the trail and will be on display for 60 days before embarking on a yearlong, countywide tour.
New this year is the Fur Folly Pet Parade. Pets and their owners are encouraged to dress in costume and celebrate in their own artful way. The folly will travel along the M2R trail from Lewis Park Dog Park to Atherton Square, approximately one mile, in advance of the Opening Ceremonies at noon. Staging begins at 10:30 a.m. with a parade start at 11 a.m.
Opening Ceremonies will be held at noon in Atherton Square, the center point of TrailFest. Live music continues through 6 p.m. at Atherton Square, while dancers and aerialists perform throughout the afternoon at the Marietta Station Stage, just north along the trail. Festival goers can choose their path North or South along the trail, passing sculpture installations and brightly colored murals along the way.
The bridge installations from 2020 are returning this year at the pedestrian bridges over the North and South 120 Loop. Local artist Donna Barnhart invites the public to be a part of the art and help create her mural “Our Town” which will be installed at 26 Powder Spring Street. A fundraiser for the Marietta Arts Council will be at the Marietta Wine Market from 2 to 4 p.m.
The 2023 M2R TrailFest is presented by SA White Oil. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain, including artist and installation pairings. Funds raised are used to produce M2R TrailFest and support the Marietta Art Council, whose mission is to enrich the artistic and cultural landscape of the City of Marietta through advocacy, education and public art.
