The Marietta Arts Council’s M2R Fence Gallery is now on display at Depot Park in downtown Kennesaw.
The 2020 M2R Fence Gallery features over 100 works of fine art and photography from over 50 artists, ranging from student artists to working artists. Images of the artwork have been printed on 30”x40” weather-safe panels, thanks to the gallery’s production partner, MaxVision.
The exhibit debuted in downtown Marietta as part of the Abridged M2R TrailFest and is currently traveling through Cobb’s cities. The exhibit will be on display in Kennesaw through Feb. 7.
For more information, visit www.m2rfence.com/.
