The Lutzie 43 Foundation is hosting the 7th annual Road Race 5K run on Aug. 7 at 8 a.m.
The Road Race was the first event the foundation hosted after Philip Lutzenkirchen’s passing in 2014. Since the first race, it has become a staple event in the Marietta community and to Auburn and Lutzenkirchen fans across the country.
The event will be held at Lassiter High School in Marietta, Philip’s hometown, at Lutzie 43 Field. Lassiter has memorialized Philip by giving the football field the title “Lutzie 43 Field.”
In addition to running the Road Race on-site, runners from across the country have the opportunity to participate in the Road Race. Runners can register as a virtual runner and run from wherever they are, allowing Auburn fans an opportunity to remember and honor Philip.
Early bird discounted registration ends July 4 at midnight. All runners will receive an official Road Race t-shirt and on-site runners will be chip timed. Virtual runners will still receive a t-shirt. Virtual runners should register by July 31 to ensure the Road Race shirt arrives by Aug. 7.
Runners can register by visiting lutzie43.org. All funds from the Road Race benefit the Lutzie 43 Foundation and the mission of ending distracted and impaired driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.