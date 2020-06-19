There will be a Lunch & Learn workshop on "Creating a Sanctuary for Wildlife" on Tuesday at noon with Gabe Andrle, Atlanta Audubon Habitat Conservation coordinator.
Participants can learn what makes a great sanctuary and how one can begin the journey of transforming their space into a place that supports birds and other wildlife and become certified as an Atlanta Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary.
The webinar is $5. Register at http://ow.ly/L1zS50A046h.
