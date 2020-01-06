The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit organization JO Gives will host a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Jan. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the Janice Overbeck Team office, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta. All of the services and supplies for the clinic are donated by Dr. Michael Good of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic. This makes 100% of the fees collected a tax deductible donation to the Homeless Pets Foundation.
All attending pets must be friendly around other pets, people and children.
To date, JO Gives has raised over $107,000 for the Homeless Pets Foundation through the vaccination clinics alone. The clinic offers a variety of services and supplies like vaccines, nail trimmings, testing, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives at an affordable price. Each guest will also receives a gift card for a free pet exam at Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, which is valued at $50.
The organization has also teamed up with the Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program to educate guests on how pet waste affects the community.
JO Gives Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www.janiceoverbeck.com.
