The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit organization, JO Gives Inc., hosted a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on July 12.
The clinic was the 20th held so far at the team's office, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta, and $5,073 was raised in three hours. The cumuluative total for all clinics is now $85,788.
JO Gives Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www.janiceoverbeck.com.
