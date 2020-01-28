JO Gives, the Janice Overbeck Real Estate team’s non-profit organization, will be hosting a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the team's office, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta.
All of the services and supplies for the clinic are donated by Dr. Michael Good of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, making 100% of the fees collected a donation to the Homeless Pets Foundation. JO Gives has raised over $111,000 for the Foundation through the vaccination clinics alone.
The clinic offers a variety of services and supplies like vaccines, nail trimmings, testing, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives at an affordable price. Each guest will receive a gift card for a free pet exam at Town & Country Veterinary Clinic which is valued at $50, as well as a free six-month membership to the Affordable Pet Care Plan.
All attending pets must be friendly around other pets, people and children.
The organization has also teamed up with Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program to educate guests on how pet waste affects the community.
