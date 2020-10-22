Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre will release on Friday the film version of Long Ago and Only Once, a world premiere by celebrated dancer and creater Ana Maria Lucaciu.
TMBT's digital fall season will feature two dance performances designed for film.
Long Ago and Only Once, which was filmed at Kennesaw State University's Dance Theather, will be available from Friday to Nov. 21. TMBT will also have Holiday Premiere from Dec. 18 to Jan. 22.
For tickets to TMBT's digital season, visit www.terminus-serenbe.com/tickets. Tickets start at $15.
