élon Salon, an award winning hair color specialty salon in Marietta, will host Casino Night at the Brickyard in Marietta on Nov. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Featuring food, drinks, prizes and casino games like blackjack, craps and roulette, the event offers a fun way to help the fight against breast cancer. All proceeds from the event will be presented to It's The Journey Inc, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that raises money to support Georgia breast health and breast cancer programs.
élon Salon has been supporting the fight against breast cancer with its annual Cut-A-thon since 2007. During its 12 year run, the Cut-A-Thon combined live music, food and beautiful hair to raise over $158,000.
For more information, call 770-427-8698.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.