Families, non-profits, churches, organizations and businesses were invited to participate in the City of Acworth's annual Logan Farm Pumpkin Patch Art Contest.
Residents can celebrate the fall season by visiting the Logan Farm Park to see all the wooden pumpkins, which will be on display from Oct. 5-31.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
