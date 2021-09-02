Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta volunteers hammered the first nails and raised the first walls on a Habitat home on Hotel Street in Austell for a hardworking veteran on Aug. 28.
This home build is sponsored by Lockheed Martin, which has an aircraft assembly facility in Marietta.
The home will be dedicated on Veterans Day, just nine weeks away. Wilbert Sherrod, a 61-year-old disabled U.S. Army veteran will be the home’s new owner. He has two adult daughters and a 19-year-old son and has lived in Marietta for the past several years. Sherrod works as a delivery driver at his family’s Jamaican and soul food restaurant in Marietta.
He suffers from injuries sustained while serving as an Army cannon artillery crew member. He has had two back surgeries since his discharge.
The pandemic has not been easy on his family. Sherrod has lost nine family members to COVID-19, including his mother.
Sherrod says he is looking forward to being in his new home by Thanksgiving and having his children and grandchildren visit during the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.