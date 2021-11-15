Pictured from left are Rob Fuller, senior manager at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co.; Darrell Weaver, City of Austell Director of Community Affairs; Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta; Avery Sherrod, son of homeowner; Wilbert Sherrod, Army veteran and new Habitat homeowner; Devon D. Myrick, Austell City Councilman; Cobb Commissioner District 1 Keli Gambrell; Michael Justice, Cobb County Police, Retired U.S. Army Desert Strom veteran and Black Hawk Helicopter crew chief.
Pictured is Wilbert Sherrod, an Army veteran and new Habitat homeowner.
On Veterans Day, Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta and Lockheed Martin dedicated a home to a local veteran.
Construction began on the home on Hotel Street in Austell in late August. This home build was sponsored by Lockheed Martin, which has an aircraft assembly facility in Marietta.
Wilbert Sherrod, a 61-year-old disabled U.S. Army veteran, was emotional when he received the keys to his new home. He has two adult daughters and a 19-year-old son and has lived in Marietta for the past several years. Sherrod works as a delivery driver at his family’s Jamaican and soul food restaurant in Marietta.
Sherrod suffers from injuries sustained while serving as an Army cannon artillery crew member. He has had two back surgeries since his discharge. “I worked with the big guns,” said Sherrod. “It is an experience you can only get being in the military.”
The pandemic has not been easy on his family. Sherrod has lost nine family members to COVID-19, including his mother.
“My mom instilled in us the [desire] of being a homeowner,” Sherrod said. “My ancestors weren’t allowed to own homes.”
Sherrod says he is happy to be in his new home for Thanksgiving, and having his children and grandchildren visit during the holidays.
