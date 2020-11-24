Members of the Lockheed Martin team distributed meals to the Veterans Empowerment Organization on Nov. 24 at the VEO facility, 373 West Lake Avenue NW in Atlanta.
Lockheed had the opportunity to do this because they are redirecting funds that they had for year-end employee lunch celebrations. Because of the pandemic, Lockheed knew that brining employees together in large gatherings was not a wise choice, so they made the decision to support the local community.
The meals Lockheed shared were prepared by Compass, their contracted food service provider at the Marietta facilities. In addition to helping those in the community, this also supports Compass employees, who have also been impacted by the pandemic.
Lockheed will provide nearly 10,000 meals from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11 to the following organizations - Center For Children & Young Adults, Hosea Feed The Hungry, Must Ministries and Veterans Empowerment Organization.
