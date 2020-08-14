The Cobb Community Foundation announced that it has awarded an additional $25,000 in charitable grants from the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
These grants were made possible by Lockheed Martin and represent only one-half of the company’s $50,000 contribution to CCF’s COVID-19 relief efforts. This brings the total amount distributed from the fund to over $230,000, 100% of which is being distributed to charitable organizations serving Cobb County.
Lockheed Martin has committed over $570,000 to date to fighting the impact of COVID-19 in metro Atlanta and over $18 million throughout the country.
Of the $25,000 CCF is awarding to Marietta City Schools, $4,000 will allow social workers and counselors to work for a few hours per week before their contracted start time to better prepare for students, staff and families.
The work supported by this grant included the launch of small student groups that will meet virtually to address issues caused by COVID-related trauma; the creation of classroom lessons for grades K-8 to address social-emotional needs; and guides for families with resources and suggestions for navigating the new reality.
In addition to funding the early return of school social workers and counselors, the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund is also providing an additional $21,000 to extend a summer tutoring program into the fall. Through this program, MCS employs students from Kennesaw State University’s Bagwell College of Education as virtual tutors and mentors to work primarily with English‐language learners in need of additional one‐on‐one support.
The tutors gained real‐world training toward their careers as teachers while providing one‐on‐one learning support. The KSU students worked under the guidance of classroom teachers to provide academic tutoring in core academic subjects, as well as mentoring for social‐emotional learning, above and beyond what the teacher was able to provide. The tutors from KSU were assigned to specific MCS students for the five‐week summer program, meeting online with each child for 30 minutes at least once per week. And, as a paid position, the program provided much‐needed employment opportunities during the pandemic.
The continuation of the program into the fall of 2020 will allow MCS to reach more ELL students in need of support while strengthening the teaching abilities of local education majors.
MCS anticipates that approximately 1,300 students will be English language learners in Grades K‐8. For those most at risk, MCS is prepared to continue with tutoring online in a 1:1 ratio or tutoring 3:1 ratio at community sites — depending on the family’s and tutor’s comfort levels.
Each tutor will work with a student or group of students for 50 minutes, at a rate of $15/hour. For just $150, one tutor working 10 hours per week could impact up to 30 students. For $1,350, those 30 students could be served for the entire nine weeks of proposed virtual learning.
For more information, visit cobbfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.