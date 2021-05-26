Marietta residents Sara Fox and Madolyn Locke will travel to Hollywood as winners in the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest.
Anticipating that the pandemic will be over and large events able to occur once again with visitors from around the world, Fox and Locke will travel to Hollywood this fall for a weeklong workshop and be honored at a black-tie awards gala.
Fox's story, "Death of a Time Traveler," and Locke's art has earned them a cash prize, the trip to Hollywood as well as having their story and art published in the annual bestseller, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37.
For more information, visit www.WritersoftheFuture.com.
