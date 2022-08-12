Brittany Lee, center, was honored recently for her outstanding work in support of the 4-H youth-development program. Lee of Cobb County received the William H. Booth Award for the Northwest District sponsored by the Georgia Electric Membership Corp. Presenting it were Jenna Saxon, government relations representative for Georgia EMC, and Arch Smith, right, retired Georgia 4-H state leader.
Brittani Lee of Cobb County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Northwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program.
The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were presented during the 79th annual Georgia 4-H State Congress. The award was established in 1979 in honor of Booth, a rural electric pioneer who founded the Jackson EMC in Jefferson. Booth encouraged Georgia’s 41 EMCs to consistently and collectively support statewide 4-H programs.
During Lee’s tenure as the Cobb County 4-H Agent, her impact can be seen through many accomplishments. She raised more than $107,000 in grants and donations. She also completed three years of outstanding participation in Project Achievement and guided 32 successful master-status recipients under her coaching and mentorship.
Through her work, Cobb County has had two judging teams to win state competition and a third place National 4-H Food Challenge team. Her effort to expand the program through volunteer development has yielded 200 volunteers for Paulding and Cobb counties who have collectively given 25,000 hours of service.
