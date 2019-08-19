FRA Branch 89 will celebrate 75 years of service to veterans on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 160, 160 Legion Drive in Smyrna.
The branch was founded on Sept. 21, 1944. There will be a free lunch and several members with 50-plus years of membership will be recognized.
FRA advocates before Congress to protect the rights and benefits of veterans. FRA membership is eligible to veterans that have served one day as an enlisted member of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps or U.S. Coast Guard.
RSVP for the celebration to Wayne Barron at barronfra@gmail.com before Sept. 12.
Students in grades 7-12 can also enter the branch's essay contest at www.fra.org/essay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.