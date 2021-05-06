Teens from several congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were invited by radio host Dee Cook to talk about the role of religion in their lives in broadcasts of Teen Talk Radio on Radio station Love 860 WAEC AM.
Three teens from Harrison High School participated in the first broadcast.
Marcus Bleazard, who will attend the U.S. Naval Academy after graduation in May, talked about the discipline it takes to be faithful in attending early morning Seminary classes, especially since he was a standout football player at Harrison.
Mikayla Knickerbocker, a dual enrollment student at KSU, and Clark Hansen, an Eagle Scout and president of the Young Republicans Club, both responded to questions about how their scripture classes helped them with the challenges of being a Christian teen.
The second broadcast focused on the values youth from the Church of Jesus Christ are taught at home and church.
Addressing the question about what it is like what it like to stand for truth and righteousness with one's friends at school or their job, Laura Danneman - a member of the Georgia Ballet Professional Company, having graduated a year early from Harrison - explained that by trying to follow the example of the Savior she could grow and be better.
During each hour segment of the radio programs youth provided music along with commentary. Hillgrove freshman Yolanda Brooks sang and played the piano and accompanied the vocalists, Camilla Craig, Mia Washington, Sydney Snow, Kylie Reeve and Katelyn Strum.
