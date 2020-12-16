A little Marietta magic is coming to the White House on Dec. 19, as local teen and musician Carlton Kell has been selected to play during an invitation-only holiday open house.
Kell, son of Sheri Kell and Cobb Superior Court Judge Tain Kell and grandson of Carole Kell and the late Carlton “Corky” Kell, has been spotted the last few years playing various events around town. But he’ll have to carry his skills a little farther in a few weeks as a performer at the White House.
“Carlton applied to play for the open call application in October for volunteers and musicians for the annual White House holiday tours,” his mother, Sheri Kell, said. “Along with the application, he had to submit a video. He used one he recorded on the baby grand at dk Gallery on the Marietta Square late summer. He has played at the gallery during Art Walks many times.”
Sheri said he was selected and assigned to play a two-and-a-half-hour slot the evening of Dec. 19, during one of the invitation-only holiday open house receptions.
Carlton is a class of 2020 honors graduate of Pope High School and a freshman at University of Georgia, double majoring in Political Science and International Affairs.
Sheri said he began playing piano at the age of five and began singing in middle school. He has performed for Cobb County School system events, local fundraisers, private corporate events, Strand Theatre events, and at local festivals like the Marietta Square Art Walk and Chalktoberfest.
Carlton also plays in the contemporary worship band at his home church, Johnson Ferry Baptist, and in Athens as part of the Wesley Ministry Worship Band.
