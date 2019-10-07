Marietta's Team Amazing Grace was among the 40 swim teams that dove into the waters of Lake Lanier on Sept. 28 to make waves in the fight against cancer during the 7th annual Swim Across America.
Swim Across America Inc. is an organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swim-related events.
Marietta’s team was among over 600 swimmers and 13 Swim Olympians that were raising money for clinical research trials this year. In Atlanta, the beneficiary was the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
