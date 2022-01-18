Cobb County students representing British Academy of Performing Arts, From the Top Theatrics, Marietta Middle School and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy in Marietta won national awards and earned other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.
The monumental weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating student-driven musical theater programs happened online and in-person Jan. 14-16 in Atlanta.
From the Top Theatrics won a Freddie G award for Excellence in Acting. Isabella Horne, Morgan Casey, and Samarah Destin won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography.
Marietta Middle School students Charlotte Common, Lylah Nadori, and Polleen Coates won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography.
Marietta Sixth Grade Academy won Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music.
At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
BAPA presented Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. and From the Top Theatrics presented Disney's Aladdin JR. for music director and iTheatrics Master Teacher Derek Bowley and Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Marietta Middle School presented Sister Act JR. and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy presented Disney's Frozen JR. for director Lotte Wakeham, Associate Director of Matilda the Musical - West End and Broadway; actor Daniel Yearwood of Hamilton and Once On This Island 2017 Revival; and Cindy Ripley, senior education consultant at iTheatrics.
The following students made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos: BAPA students Tamia Hoskins and Sophia Mueller; From the Top Theatrics students Samarah Destin and Hannah Samuel; Marietta Middle School student Madyson Jones; and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy student Zoe Toles.
The following students were distinguished as All-Stars, an outstanding group of young performers at the festival. BAPA students Ethan Dodd and Eva Waller; From the Top Theatrics students Nate Bell and Paige Holt; Marietta Middle School students Jackson Borders and Madyson Jones; and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy students Sasha Goodwin and Brittain Holle.
